Gorse fire closes A7 near Galashiels

The A7 road was closed this morning because of a gorse fire between Galashiels and Selkirk.

Traffic was diverted from the stretch between the Kingsknowes roundabout and Boleside, the Traffic Scotland driver information service reported.

A 2,000 square feet area of gorse and grass was reported to be on fire.

Some 20 firefighters and four fire appliances from Galashiels, Selkirk, Hawick and Innerleithen were tackling the blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised at 9:54am.

A spokeswoman said: "Firefighters are currently tackling a large gorse fire near A7 towards Selkirk.

"Crews are using powerful water jets and beaters to tackle the flames, which are affecting an area of 100m by 20m.”

The fire is the latest in a series of grass fires across Scotland in the last two weeks.