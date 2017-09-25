Great Marquess locomotive returns to Scotland’s railways

one of Scotland’s most famous steam locomotives, The Great Marquess, has arrived at the Museum of Scottish Railways at Bo’ness.

The engine, built in 1938, was designed to work on the West Highland Line.

It has been at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway where it has been resting since its withdrawal from service.

The locomotive will be on display at the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway Steam Gala on October 21 and 22 before move into the Scottish Railway Preservation Society’s West Lothian museum where it will be on display for two years.

The train is eventually destined for the Cameron Railway Trust’s proposed visitor centre facility in Fife.

Scottish Railway Preservation Society Chairman Vic Michel said: “It is very fitting that this locomotive should come back to Scotland and be on display at our Museum of Scottish Railways.

“We are delighted to be able to look after it and make it available for the public to see before it finally goes back home to John Cameron’s Museum.”