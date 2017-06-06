Highlands and Islands air battle launched

Flybe and Eastern Airways today announced they would compete with Loganair on five Highlands and Islands air routes.

The move follows the breakdown of a partnership between Flybe and Loganair, which ends in August.

Eastern will operate flights for Flybe between Sumburgh in Shetland and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, between Stornoway in Lewis and Glasgow, and between Kirkwall in Orkney and Aberdeen.

Flybe pledged shorter journeys using faster aircraft on the routes, which are among the busiest it currently operates with Loganair.

The airline said: "Flybe believes these new services provide an excellent proposition for our Scottish customers, increase market competition, and with the links into the broader Flybe network, provide seamless connectivity to a broad range of UK and international destinations.

"We are confident customers will value the benefits provided that include larger, faster aircraft."