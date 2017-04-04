Jet2 announces new summer routes from Edinburgh Airport

Low cost carrier Jet2 has announced seven new routes from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports for next summer.

Five of the routes will be exclusive to Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

An additional brand new Boeing 737-800 aircraft will come into operation at Edinburgh Airport to cope with the increased demand.

From Edinburgh, it will add more than 50,000 extra seats with new exclusive flights to Antalya in Turkey and the Greek island of Kos. There will also be flights to Dalaman in Turkey and the Portuguese island of Madeira.

From Glasgow, it will add three new and exclusive destinations to Bodrum in Turkey and Kefalonia and Halkidiki, in Greece - adding 25,000 more seats from this airport.

Jet2 said 2018 would see its biggest ever flights and holidays programme from Scotland, with over 1.5 million seats and thousands of hotels, of all price ranges, on sale.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This will be our biggest summer programme yet from our bases at Glasgow and Edinburgh Airports, with more seats and hotels than ever through our award-winning airline and holiday operator.

“Such sustained growth is only possible by looking after our customers, which shows that our continued investment into offering great value package holidays and family friendly flights is working. Our continued success in Glasgow and Edinburgh proves that our formula is the right one.”

