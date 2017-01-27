Last section of Queensferry Crossing to be lifted into place

The final section of the Queensferry Crossing’s deck is about to be lifted into place, completing the 1.7-mile span between Edinburgh and Fife.

The remaining gap is between the south tower and the southern shore of the Forth. The last of 122 segments is expected to be in position within the next ten days.

The £1.35 billion bridge is 94 per cent complete and expected to open in May, if further bad weather does not intervene. The finishing date was postponed from last month because of bad weather delaying construction work.

The equivalent of a year’s worth of contingency time which was included in the five-year building project has all been used up.

Other work still to be completed includes four concrete pours on the south approach viaduct and 20 stay cables out of a total of 200 to be installed on the three towers.

A total of 20,000 square metres of waterproofing on the bridge deck is under way along with the road surface.

When the bridge – which will be a motorway – opens, all traffic apart from buses and taxis will transfer immediately from the Forth Road Bridge, which will be designated as a “public transport corridor” and cycling route.