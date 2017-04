LOTHIAN Buses has been nominated for two prizes at this year’s Scottish Transport Awards.

The city bus firm is shortlisted in the Public Transport Operator of the Year and Contribution to Sustainable Transport categories.

Meanwhile, East Coast Buses – which operates in East Lothian – was nominated in three categories in its first year, while Edinburgh Bus Tours was shortlisted for Accessibility Project of the Year.

The awards ceremony will take place on June 15 at the Radisson Hotel in Glasgow.