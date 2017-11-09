Lothian drivers recognised as part of Random Acts of Kindness campaign

The kind-hearted actions of Edinburgh’s bus drivers is something people can easily take for granted and forget.

But lots of readers have contacted the Evening News to nominate their Lothian driver as the city’s People’s Champion – an award celebrating random acts of kindness.

Three drivers have been named in the Random Act of Kindness campaign

We have another three nominees who may just think they are doing their job but in fact they have made someone’s day, whether that be on a daily basis or a one-off good deed when they have gone the extra mile.

Christopher Gough was nominated by a customer who phoned in to Lothian to say she was very impressed with him after assisting an elderly lady who had dementia on board the bus.

The strides taken by our Lothian bus drivers to ensure the passengers are the number one priority is something which leaves the Capital in awe.

A lady got in touch to praise Gary Rae who she described as a “top driver” who deserves recognition for his humour, patience and kindness with his passengers.

She said: “I bet Gary was glad when his shift finished on this day! First I boarded the number 29 on Princes Street at around 4pm and tried to pay with a Costa coffee card.

“Then a drunk elderly man fell after getting off the bus.

“Myself and the driver got him back on his feet and Gary didn’t leave him until he was satisfied he was safe and OK.”

The acts of kindness can come in many different ways, from tying a pensioner’s shoelace to saving hedgehogs from the middle of the road.

Helping someone struggling with their bags can be doing far more than just making their trip home from the shops a little easier. It can change their mood, lift their spirits and ultimately transform their day. Then, they might do the same for someone else. It can set a virtuous circle in motion.

That is why the Evening News has teamed up with Lothian buses to promote random acts of kindness and celebrate the good deeds done by their staff each day.

Dave Armstrong believes driver Chris Leadingham deserves to be the People’s Champion for his welcoming attitude and friendliness.

He said: “Chris has driven my bus a number of times and he’s always a gent.

“He always says ‘hello’ and always has a laugh with the passengers.”

The deadline for nominations has now passed and it is down to a judging panel who have the tough task of deciding who will be on our three-man shortlist, which will appear in tomorrow’s paper.

We will then ask you, the readers, to vote for your favourite Lothian buses driver with the People’s Champion being honoured at a special awards night later this month.