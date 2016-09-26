M9 is Scotland’s slowest motorway with average speed of 26mph

THREE Scottish motorways have been named among the slowest in Britain with average speeds as slow as 26mph.

The M9 between Edinburgh and Dunblane, with an average of 26.74mph, was the third slowest in the UK according to vehicle tracking service RAM Tracking. The M8 appeared at number nine on the list with an average speed of 34.09mph, while the M6 near the Gretna junction also appeared on the list with a speed of 40.62mph.

The worst motorway commute in the UK is the M606, a three-mile stretch in West Yorkshire running from the M62 into Bradford with an average of 24.62mph.