Major Edinburgh road to close for six months without warning

A MAJOR roadworks project has been labelled a “shambles” after bosses failed to tell residents it was about to start.

Part of Saughton Road will be shut for a month from Monday as Scottish Water put in a new £1m mains.

Yet city councillors claimed homeowners have been left in the dark over road diversions and bus routes.

Tory member Scott Douglas said: “The way they’ve gone about it is a bit of a shambles in all honesty.

“They claimed to have spoken to residents but I’ve already checked with a few who didn’t know it was taking place at all.

“This is one section which will take one month but these works will take over a year which will cause severe disruption.

“I’d hope for better notice not just for residents but with councillors too because we can help disseminate information.”

Work will start on Saughton Road North from the tram bridge to the junction with Broomhall Avenue.

Once completed, workmen will move on to Kirk Loan, across St John’s Road and into Clermiston Road.

Lib Dem councillor Gillian Gloyer said residents were left in the dark on road diversions and the rerouted number 1 bus.

“It’s a big piece of work and of course the water mains is being replaced because there has been flooding.

“Councillors were informed but unfortunately local residents haven’t been informed about it. They were supposed to have got a maildrop.

“There are quite small streets with school routes so there doesn’t seem to have been much thought given to traffic around the roadworks.

“The number 1 bus goes down Saughton Road normally and will be diverted but we’re still trying to establish what the diversion will be.”

A city council spokeswoman said: “We are working closely with Scottish Water to ensure minimum disruption during this period and would advise drivers to plan ahead when travelling near this area, to avoid delay.”

Lothian Buses confirmed the re-routed number 1 service between Stenhouse Drive and Drum Brae will operate via Broomhouse Drive, Broomhouse Road and Meadow Place Road.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We are doing everything we can to minimise any inconvenience or disruption during the work.

“Scottish Water issued more than 4000 customer letters in advance of the work and have been visiting local businesses to inform them in person about what to expect and to discuss access arrangements.

We have also held a meeting with the local primary school. We will continue to keep locals informed throughout the work.”