Man, 70, dies after road collision near Thistly Cross

A 70-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision on the A1 near to the Thistly Cross roundabout.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Monday, when a black Ford Focus was involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle.

Police attended and the 70-year-old male driver of the Ford Focus was found to have sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment where he died a short time later.

The 51-year-old male driver of the HGV was uninjured.

Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Sergeant Andrew Trotter, of Lothian and Scottish Borders’ Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the gentleman’s family at this difficult time.

“We are still establishing the full circumstances and are eager to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the collision.

“Anyone with information is ask to get in touch with police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

*This is an new version following updated information from Police Scotland. An earlier version reported the incident happened near Torness Power Station*

