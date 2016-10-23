Man charged following Canonmills crash

A MAN has been charged after a woman pedestrian suffered a serious leg injury in an accident at Canonmills last night.

The road near the petrol station at Cannomills was closed for a while after the accident at around 7.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Road policing officers have charged a 54-year-old man with careless driving following a collision at Canonmills on Sunday October 23.

“A 60 year old female pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the collision and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. A 71 year old man was also conveyed to ERI for assessment.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”