Man injured after being hit by bus on Princes Street

A man is being treated for head injuries after being hit by a bus on Princes Street this afternoon.

It is understood the incident happened in the area of the road’s junction with Frederick Street.

Paramedics were called to the scene at about 1.40pm and an ambulance arrived within six minutes.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said a man was being treated for head injuries and that paramedics had attended the scene.

Police say the pedestrian was 49 and that the man sustained minor injuries that were not life threatening.

He has been taken to the ERI for treatment.

Reports suggest a number 16 Lothian Bus was involved in the incident with the company stating that they were aware of an incident.

The Frederick Street side was closed for an hour but now re-opened.

A spokesman for Lothian Buses said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident involving a pedestrian on Frederick Street this afternoon. Emergency services attend the scene and a male was taken to hospital. The street has now re-opened.”