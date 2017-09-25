Motorcyclist injured after hitting traffic island

A motorcyclist was injured after being thrown from his bike when he hit a traffic island.

The incident happened around 8.15pm on Sunday, September 17, opposite the Cat & Dog Home on Seafield Road.

The 58-year-old male rider of a red BMW motorcycle collided with a traffic island and fell from his bike.

He suffered serious injuries and was treated at the scene by the ambulance crews before being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. The rider remains in hospital where he is being treated.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are particularly eager to speak to the occupants of three cars who are seen on CCTV to be travelling behind the motorcyclist.

PC Paul Dinwoodie of Edinburgh’s Roads Policing Unit said: “It is not thought that any other vehicles were involved in the collision, however we are especially interested in hearing from the occupants of the three cars that were seen to be travelling behind the motorcyclist.

“Anyone who does have information, or was travelling in those cars at the time of the collision, is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Edinburgh’s Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident number 3757 of 17 September.