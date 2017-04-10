Motorists facing ‘significant delays’ over Easter weekend

Drivers have been warned to expect “significant delays” over Easter with more than 20 million cars expected on the roads.

Traffic is set to peak at 28 per cent above typical levels at 5pm on Thursday as motorists embark on the bank holiday getaway as soon as the working week is over, according to transport information supplier Inrix.

It said the worst affected roads would be major motorways, with some journeys taking as much as three times longer than normal.

Easter Sunday is expected to be the quietest day on the roads with 25 per cent fewer vehicles compared with an average Sunday. A number of rail services will be disrupted as Network Rail carries out more than 200 engineering projects.

Trains to the Capital, Glasgow, London, Manchester and Bath will be among those affected.

Airports are also expecting a rush of holidaymakers jetting off overseas.

Inrix head of research Graham Cookson said: “We expect significant delays over the Easter period due to a combination of factors, including the regular post-work peak, the start of the school break, people travelling on holiday, railway engineering works and Tube closures.