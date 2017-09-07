MP calls for talks over Edinburgh Airport flight path change

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called for an urgent meeting with the Civil Aviation Authority to discuss Edinburgh Airport’s latest proposals on flight path changes.

South Queensferry and Cramond communities have hit out at the proposals which they say could see an increase in flights and constant noise pollution from arriving jets.

Airport chiefs say new flight paths are necessary to accommodate record numbers of passengers, while opponents have questioned the need for the plans.

Ms Jardine insists more can be done to reconcile the new plans with those of surrounding neighbourhoods and residents.

She launched an Early Day Motion at Westminster which asked Edinburgh Airport to strengthen communications with the towns and villages affected by the flight path changes and called on the Civil Aviation Authority to take into account residents’ concerns before any decision is made.

The Edinburgh West MP also met with officials from Edinburgh Airport last week alongside her Liberal Democrat colleagues to discuss the issue.

She said: “These flight path proposals have caused enormous concern in communities across Edinburgh West.

“The airport is hugely important to Edinburgh for both jobs and improved infrastructure.

“However, it is clear that there has been a breakdown in communication, leaving local communities feeling both ill-informed and disappointed about the current proposals.

“Edinburgh airport has enjoyed a good relationship with surrounding communities in the past but these latest proposals are putting this relationship at risk.

“I am seeking an urgent meeting with the CAA to discuss how any further damage can be avoided. This is what communities in Edinburgh West deserve.”

The Civil Aviation Authority, which oversees and regulates all aspects of civil aviation in the UK acknowledged Ms Jardine’s request.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm we have received a request from Christine Jardine MP for a meeting, and are currently discussing the details with her office.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “We have consulted with local communities throughout this process with more than 20 events attracting 1,000 participants as we recognised the importance of public engagement, and that dialogue will continue. We have actively listened to feedback, altering our proposals to reflect what we were told, and we are confident our proposal has achieved a balance between the requirements of our regulator, our communities and our operation.”

A final decision by the CAA on the proposed flight paths is expected at the end of the year and, if approved, the new routes could be in place by April 2018.

