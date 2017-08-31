New Queensferry Crossing plagued by second day of queues

Have your say

Traffic queues continued to plague the approaches to the Queensferry Crossing on its second day open.

Drivers suffered up to 45-minute delays northbound, with three miles of tailbacks that stretched back to the M9.

Drivers suffered up to 45-minute delays on the northbound route. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Traffic also built up southbound on the M90 for four miles as far as Crossgates in Fife by the evening rush hour, causing 40-minute hold-ups.

The congestion increased after bridge officials reported similar traffic levels in the morning peak as was normal on the Forth Road Bridge.

Driver information service Traffic Scotland said: “Queues both ways but not as bad as yesterday.”

However, regular drivers expressed anger at a second day of disruption.

Iain Harrison tweeted: “#QueensferryCrossing seems to be working well. It’s added two hours to my daily commute. Surely not tourists today. #GRIDLOCKALERT #CHAOS”

Drivers face further disruption today when traffic is switched back to the Forth Road Bridge to enable preparations for a series of bridge walks over the Queensferry Crossing from tomorrow.

The new bridge will not reopen until early next Thursday.

The work includes installing anti-terrorism barriers and other security measures.

Temporary toilets will also be positioned along the 1.7-mile-long bridge.

A total of 50,000 people are due to cross the bridge over the weekend after winning places in a ballot that attracted 226,000 entries.

They will be transported to each end of the crossing by coach from park-and-ride sites on either side of the river.

The walkers will have one hour to complete the crossing before being taken back by coach from the other end of the bridge. Display panels will be erected on the carriageways providing information about the bridge’s construction.

Uniformed “ambassadors” will be on hand to give further details and answer questions.

Bus shuttles will operate along the hard shoulders to transport anyone struggling to complete the walk. Further walks for bridge workers and their families will take place on Sunday evening, and for local residents and school children on Tuesday.

The Queen is due to officially open the bridge on Monday.