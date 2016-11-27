Overnight closures planned to repair M90 slip road

The M90 is to close a slip road between 8pm and 6am for two nights to allow barriers to be repaired.

The slip road will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on the nights of 30 November and 1 December, with traffic diverted via M90 Junction 1.

Mark Arndt, Amey’s Operating Company Representative for the Forth Bridges Unit, said: “These overnight roadworks are not expected to cause significant disruption, however if you do need to travel at these times you should allow a few extra minutes for your journey.”