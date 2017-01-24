Passenger satisfaction with ScotRail has slumped, according to the latest independent official survey published today.

The proportion of customers who were happy with the train operator's service slumped to 83 per cent in the poll carried out last autumn.

Transport Focus said the ScotRail results were "disappointing"

This compares to 87 per cent in spring last year, and 90 per cent in autumn 2015, watchdog Transport Focus reported.

The organisation said the figure showed ScotRail's rating had "significantly declined" in the latest twice-yearly National Rail Passenger Survey.

The figures will come as a further blow to ScotRail, whose punctuality is still below acceptable levels, four months after ministers ordered an improvement plan.

They are also the first to compare ScotRail operator Abellio's performance like-for-like - with autumn 2015.

The spring 2015 survey was completed before the firm took over from FirstGroup in April that year.

Managing director Phil Verster announced last Friday he was quitting after two years to lead a new rail project in England.

However, ScotRail's rating was still two points above the British average of 81 per cent in the survey, carried out between September and November.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “These are disappointing results and a departure from ScotRail’s previous good performance.

Sadly, punctuality – which drives passenger views of the railway - has fallen six percentage points.

“Increased passenger numbers are putting extra pressure on the rail network both in its day-to-day operation and during rebuilding.

"Improvements and investments to the railway to cope with the growth and attract new passengers to rail are welcome.

“Meanwhile, ScotRail Alliance’s performance improvement plan needs to deliver better outcomes for passengers: trains arriving on time, fewer cancellations and carriages of the right length.”

The biggest fall in satisfaction was in how ScotRail deals with delays, a chronic Achilles heel for the operator for more than a decade.

Just 38 per cent of those polled were happy, a fall of 13 points on autumn 2015 and five points on spring 2016.

Other big falls in satisfaction were in train toilets, station ticket offices, station staff helpfulness and parking.

Mr Verster said: “Everyone who works on Scotland’s railway will be disappointed by these results –we always want our customer satisfaction to be going up.

"However, they come on the back of a difficult year for our customers.

"Operating a busy and complicated network is challenging at the best of times – and we are doing so during one of the largest investments in modernisation since Scotland’s railway was built in Victorian times.

“There is no alternative, though, to doing the work.

“The decision to invest in the railway’s future has been put off too many times and it is in the best long term interests of passengers that we get on and do it.

"It is then our job to do whatever we can to keep people moving during this work and to better communicate when things go wrong and explain why they go wrong.

"When we brought in our performance improvement plan, we said that we wanted to make sure that we were doing everything we could to transform the railway for tomorrow, while bringing about better performance today.

"I believe that we are making good progress, but there is much to do.

“The latest round of statistics has shown our punctuality and reliability is improving and bucking the national trend.

"That this has happened while we are still carrying out all of the work to deliver a new, more modern railway is down to the hard work, every day, of the 7,500 people who work for the ScotRail Alliance.

“This year, all of that improvement work will start to deliver results.

"The new faster, longer, greener trains that will deliver more seats and shorter journeys are currently being tested in Scotland ahead of their introduction later this year.

"In the months that follow, we will see more new trains, more services and improvements at more of our stations.

"This is exactly what customers want and it is what we are all working hard to deliver.”