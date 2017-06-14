Passengers react to Edinburgh Airport being ‘one of world’s worst’

Passengers have been quick to react to Edinburgh Airport being named as the 5th worst airport in the world.

Many took to social media to share their experience about the airport after we reported that it had made the top ten in a recent survey aiming to find the worst airports.

But how did some of our readers take the news?

Ross Attenburgh: “Edinburgh is one of the better airports I’ve used. It might lack a little in variety of shops and dining choice due to its small size but you can usually breeze through from airport bus/tram to plane in no time at all, something that can’t be said of larger airports that are more shopping mall than transport hub.”

Beverley Walker: “As ex-cabin crew, the security areas are dreadful and really are one of the worst I’ve encountered, also the level of customer service from security staff and rudeness is terrible.”

Laura Coll: “Sorry, as a commuter through this airport every week, Edinburgh airport is a disgrace. Slow security, dirty toilets and lounge areas.”

Scott Wilson: “I travel through many airports and find Edinburgh up there with the best. Yes it can be infuriating at security and when your flight leaves from outer gates, but on the whole it’s very good.”

Scott Gibson I think this title and rating is well deserved. It took us 1 hour and 14 minutes from the time the plane landed to us getting through passport control and into the baggage areas when we landed at 23.40 on Saturday evening; no buses, then 6 buses queuing to get into passport control, extensive queues in passport control, especially at the EPassport booths. This is almost as long as some peoples flight time! Once we got through passport control we headed to the taxi rank only to find huge queues and NO taxis at both private hire and black cab ranks. The taxi system is a disgrace at the airport. Too much infighting between the different types of taxis and total lack of responsibility from the airport authorities.A very poor first impression of our wonderful city to our visitors! Get a grip Edinburgh airport! This is a major and growing transport hub, not a shopping/leisure centre. Focus on getting the basics right! Well deserved ranking in my opinion”

Frazer Henderson said: “Edinburgh airport seem intent on making everything as complicated as possible. Drop off and pick up zone is a farce, security is the most bizarre set up I’ve seen, it takes longer than Heathrow T5, which is saying something, passport control when returning is unbelievably slow and the baggage reclaim is an utter shambles. Worst airport in the UK, no question.”

Norman Brown however said that it did not deserve such a ranking saying: “Find the results don’t represent my experiences and I use Edinburgh Airport several times a month. Much better than most of the London airports. The one area that could be improved is being bussed on arrival but the ongoing works should address that.”