Pensioner ‘seriously injured’ when bus brakes suddenly

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an 82-year-old was seriously injured when a Lothian Buses vehicle had to brake heavily to avoid a car.
The incident happened when the no 3 bus was approaching the roundabout on Gilmerton Road at the junction with the A720 on-slip at 1pm on Friday, December 16.
As a result of the bus braking heavily to avoid the Honda Civic, an 82-year-old female passenger fell in the bus sustaining serious injuries.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information that can assist them with their inquiries to get in touch.
Road policing Sergeant, Kosmas Papakyriakou said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or from the driver of the Honda Civic.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101.”