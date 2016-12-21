Pensioner ‘seriously injured’ when bus brakes suddenly

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an 82-year-old was seriously injured when a Lothian Buses vehicle had to brake heavily to avoid a car.

The incident happened when the no 3 bus was approaching the roundabout on Gilmerton Road at the junction with the A720 on-slip at 1pm on Friday, December 16.

​As a result of the bus braking heavily to avoid the Honda Civic, an 82-year-old female passenger fell in the bus sustaining serious injuries.

​Officers are now appealing for anyone with information that can assist them with their inquiries to get in touch.

​Road policing Sergeant, Kosmas Papakyriakou said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or from the driver of the Honda Civic.

​“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101.”