Police called to Canonmills crash

POLICE have been called to the scene of a crash at Canonmills this evening.
It is understood a pedestrian has been hit by a car and the road was closed for a time near the BP garage.
A police spokesman said no details of injuries were available.
POLICE have been called to the scene of a crash at Canonmills this evening.
It is understood a pedestrian has been hit by a car and the road was closed for a time near the BP garage.
A police spokesman said no details of injuries were available.
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.