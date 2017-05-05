Public asked whether it supports a diesel scrappage scheme

Views on launching a "limited" scrappage scheme to take the most polluting diesel cars and vans off the road are to be sought, the UK Government announced today.

The move falls short of reports on Wednesday that a scheme would be launched - which received a lukewarm response from the motoring industry and opposition from public transport and environmental campaigners.

The possible measure is part of a UK-wide consultation over cutting nitrogen dioxide levels around roads "as soon as possible", which ministers described as "the most immediate air quality challenge".

This would dovetail with the Scottish Government’s plans for the country's first low emission zone, to be established by next year.

Using cautious language, the consultation document stated: "Some have suggested that a targeted scrappage scheme for older, more polluting vans or cars could be developed to contribute to the cost of purchasing a cleaner vehicle.

"Such a scheme would have to be targeted at those most in need of support and be limited in scope.

"It will be important to consider the viability of any scheme and its overall cost.

"Any scheme would need to provide value for money, target support where it was most needed, be deliverable at local authority level and minimise the scope for fraud."

A previous scheme in 2009 for cars at least ten years old involved drivers being offered £2,000 to trade them in for new, cleaner models.

Other consultation proposals include central funding for measures ranging from redesigning roads to boosting infrastructure for walking, cycling and electric vehicles.

There could be support for councils to retrofit cleaner engines to buses, taxis and lorries to reduce harmful emissions.

Ministers said councils should also consider other changes such as "improving road layouts and junctions to optimise traffic flow, for example by considering removal of road humps".

Ministers were ordered to draw up the new clean air plans following a court challenge by environmental lawyers ClientEarth.

The High Court in London ruled that existing government proposals to meet EU-mandated pollution limits were not sufficient, and new plans could not be postponed until after next month's general election.

Neil Greig, the Scotland-based policy and research director of the IAM RoadSmart motoring group, said: "We believe incentives work better than taxes or controls, so we will be examining the new strategy closely to ensure drivers get a fair deal.

"We can certainly support the targeted replacement of the oldest diesels, but there is no strong case for banning new models or blanket measures that cover rural areas or cities and towns which don’t have problems.

"Investing to reduce congestion is a good idea, although removing speed humps is only likely to happen in clean air zones as part of a bigger package of measures.

"We would like to see councils using their roadside emission testing powers to target badly-maintained vehicles so they get fixed or removed.

"The strategy also misses out the important role of driving style and the benefits of eco-driving courses.”

AA president Edmund King said: "Seven in ten of our members support a diesel scrappage scheme.

"However, older diesel cars in urban areas are only a small part of the problem.

“The 10 per cent of gross polluters that cause 50 per cent of the problem tend to be the older buses, trucks and taxis, and so these should be targeted first."

Public transport lobbyists the Campaign for Better Transport condemned the plans as "wholly inadequate".

Chief executive Stephen Joseph said: “The various proposed measures in the strategy will not be enough and some, like more roads, may actually make things worse.

"Cleaning up our air means reducing the numbers of cars and lorries on our roads.

Steve Chambers of Living Streets, which campaigns for pedestrians, said: "Any attempt to speed up traffic, rather than reduce the number of vehicles on the road, threatens the safety of pedestrians.”