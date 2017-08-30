Queensferry Crossing: Queues and delays on bridge’s opening day

Have your say

Drivers hoping to use the new Queensferry Crossing have been warned to expect lengthy delays.

North of the new £1.35bn crossing, - which opened to traffic today - motorists reported tailbacks on all approach roads with queues on the M90 queuing from J3.

Earlier a breakdown on the southbound hard shoulder of the new crossing caused mild congestion before it was cleared.

Traffic Scotland have advised travellers to expect long delays.

The Queensferry Crossing’s opening was met with a loud welcome as motorists drove over it for the first time earlier in the day.

Shortly before 2am, northbound traffic was diverted from the older Forth Road Bridge to the new structure.

Queensferry Crossing has suffered from traffic delays. Picture: TSPL

READ MORE: Queensferry Crossing illuminated to mark handover of bridge

READ MORE: Queensferry Crossing “remarkably similar” to 199-year-old bridge design

READ MORE: Queensferry Crossing: first motorists drive over new bridge