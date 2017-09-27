Ryanair to suspend Scotland to London flights

Have your say

Ryanair is to suspend five Scottish routes this winter including Edinburgh and Glasgow to Stansted as its pilot holiday crisis deepens.

The airline also announced today it will halt flights between November and March from Edinburgh to Szczecin in Poland and Hamburg, and Glasgow to Las Palmas in the Canaries.

They are among 18,000 flights cancellations on 34 routes which will affect 400,000 passengers.

These have been ordered as Ryanair grounds 25 aircraft for the winter in an attempt to solve the pilot shortage.

It has already cancelled some 30 flights from the Scottish airports last week among some 2,000 across its European network until October.

Ryanair said the cutbacks would enable it to “roster all of the extra pilot leave necessary”.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary has blamed the move on mismanagement of pilots’ annual leave, leading to the over-allocation of blocks of holidays.

The flight cancellations have so far cost the airline around £22 million.

Ryanair said the latest step would “eliminate all risk of further flight cancellations” and remove the risk of similar problems recurring next year.

The firm also plans cut-price ticket sales this winter because it is “confident there will be no further roster related cancellations”.

It said all affected passengers had received an email alerting them and offering alternative flights or full refunds.

They have also received a £35 travel voucher.

Mr O’Leary said: “We sincerely apologise to those customers who have been affected by last week’s flight cancellations, or these sensible schedule changes announced today.

“From today, there will be no more rostering-related flight cancellations this winter or in summer 2018.

“Slower growth this winter will create lots of spare aircraft and crews which will allow us to manage the exceptional volumes of annual leave we committed to delivering in the nine months to December 2017.

“We will start a new 12 month leave period on the 1 January 2018 in full compliance with EU regulations and the Irish Aviation Authority’s requirements.”