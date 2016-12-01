Ryanair to ‘transform’ travel industry with package holiday service

Ryanair has launched its first complete package holiday service.

The airline which flies out of Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen said holidaymakers have been overcharged “for years” and claimed Ryanair Holidays will “transform” the travel industry.

Customers can book flights, accommodation and transfer packages, which are protected by the Atol scheme, ensuring refunds are given if a travel firm collapses.

Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair’s chief marketing officer, claimed the service “will be a great success”.

He told a press conference in London: “Ryanair’s low fares transformed air travel in Europe and now we’re going to transform the package holiday market with the launch of Ryanair Holidays, offering our customers the unbeatable combination of Ryanair’s low fares, a wide range of accommodation options and transfers.

“Customers have been paying too much for package holidays for years and more and more want to put their own packages together themselves.

“Ryanair customers already enjoy the biggest route network in Europe and with Ryanair Holidays can choose from a fantastic range of three, four and five star hotels throughout the Mediterranean and Europe’s capital cities, ideal for last-minute getaways, summer family holidays, winter sun or city breaks.”

The airline has launched the new holiday service in the UK, Ireland and Germany, with other markets to follow next year.

