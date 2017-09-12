Satnavs telling drivers to make U-turn on Queensferry Crossing

Drivers have been urged not to rely on their satnavs when they use the new Queensferry Crossing - because the devices don’t think it exists.

Bemused motorists have branded it “astonishing” that the GPS company has not updated its maps.

Instead TomTom satnavs are advising drivers to do a U-turn on the bridge - or take a detour via Falkirk.

One driver said: “I headed over and it looked like I was crossing the Forth on a boat. It is astonishing that companies can’t update their systems almost immediately.”

It comes as the bride has been plagued with tailbacks. Infrastructure Secretary Keith Brown said: “Hopefully, when it becomes less of a novelty, it will improve further,” he said.