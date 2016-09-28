Scotland's weather: Gales reach 108mph today as rush-hour travel disrupted across country

Severe gales are disrupting travellers across Scotland today with ferries and trains cancelled and some vehicles banned from major bridges.

Winds reached 108mph on the summit of Cairn Gorm, with 63mph recorded in Lerwick and 61mph at Loch Glascarnoch, north west of Dingwall, the Met Office reported.

Heavy coastal surges and strong winds batter the coast at Troon in a previous storm. Picture: Robert Perry

CalMac cancelled ferries on six of its west coast routes, with NorthLink halting some sailings to Orkney.

The disruption affected routes from Oban to Barra, Coll/Tiree, Mallaig to Armadale in Skye, Mull to Iona, Tayinloan in Kintyre to Gigha and Barra to Eriskay.

The Tay Road Bridge was open to cars only for a time, with the restriction later eased to just double decker buses, with a 30mph limit for other traffic.

The Forth Road Bridge was closed to double-decker buses, with strong winds also affecting the Erskine, Dornoch, Kessock and Skye bridges.

Police warned of water posing a driving hazard on roads across the Lothians, Borders, Fife and on motorways in and around Glasgow.

A crash which blocked the westbound carriageway of the Kincardine Bridge added to problems.

Some ScotRail trains on the Far North Line were cancelled between Ardgay or Lairg and Wick/Thurso so the route could be checked for damage, including trees or other debris blown onto the track.

The CalMac disruption comes on top of other cancellations caused by the MV Hebrides being damaged and taken out of service by crashing into Lochmaddy harbour on Sunday.

A Met Office yellow - “be aware” - severe weather warning is in force until 1pm today across the whole of Scotland, apart from the far south west, and north-east England.

The agency said there would be gusts up to 60mph in many areas, and up to 75mph across the Hebrides, Sutherland, Caithness and Orkney.

However, the warning is not expected to be increased to amber, which would trigger the naming of Britain's first storm of the autumn - Storm Angus.

A spokeswoman said: “Potential impacts could include minor travel disruption with some bridge restrictions, and possible damage to trees and structures.

“Additionally, large waves will build off northern and western coasts with the risk of some wave overtopping.”

She said a “vigorous” area of low pressure would pass to the north of Scotland tomorrow morning, “bringing a brief spell of very strong winds before they ease down from the north west by the early afternoon.

“Gusts of around 75 mph are possible, but any one location is only expected to experience the strongest winds for an hour or so.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency said: “The warning covers the peak travel period in the morning.

“All of the latest information on the trunk roads will be available on the Traffic Scotland website and Twitter feed, and we would urge people to check travel operators’ websites for updates.”