ScotRail disruption from upgrading work to last till December

The patience of ScotRail passengers will be tested again with news today that further upgrading work to much of the network will cause disruption until December.

Evening off-peak trains on lines between Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness and Alloa will be affected from 21 May.

Disruption will affect trains to all seven Scottish cities

Work includes to electrify the routes from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Dunblane and Alloa so brand-new trains can run.

ScotRail said journeys would take longer and passengers would have to queue to board trains at some stations.

Some trains will be diverted and others replaced by coaches.

The upheaval follows the closure of the Queen Street tunnel in Glasgow last summer and widespread disruption because of engineering work last autumn.

That had a major impact on the train operator, with passenger satisfaction slumping to a 14-year low and passenger growth stalling for the first time since then.

However, Jacqueline Taggart, customer experience director of the ScotRail Alliance with track owner Network Rail, said: “This short-term disruption will lead to a more reliable, better rail network that will rank amongst the very best.

“We are going through a massive period of change on Scotland’s railway.

"The work that we are carrying out over the next few months will bring about a revolution in rail – with more and better trains, more services and more seats than ever before."