ScotRail reports best train performance in two years

ScotRail says it has achieved its best performance in more than two years in recent weeks.

The percentage of trains running on time and as scheduled in the month to September 16 was 94.1 per cent, the train operator announced.

The figure, more than three percentage points better than the same period last year, has taken it to its best four-week performance since May 2015, bosses said.

ScotRail faced heavy criticism for late and cancelled trains in 2016 and a plan was put in place to improve performance.

The firm’s moving average performance over the last 12 months now stands at 91.2 per cent, up 1.6 per cent on last year and meeting the regulatory target.

Operations director Perry Ramsey said: “These figures show the ScotRail Alliance continues to deliver excellent service for our customers. For us to achieve our best performance in more than two years is down to the hard work of our people, who continue to go above and beyond to help customers travel about hassle-free.”