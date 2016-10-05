ScotRail staff agree deal in guards dispute

Workers on ScotRail have voted to accept a deal to settle a dispute over guards on trains.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union backed the proposed agreement by 10-1.

The union said the settlement retains the safety critical role of guards.

General secretary Mick Cash said: “Our members have backed a deal in a referendum ballot that is a major victory in the fight to stop the compromising of rail safety through the extension of Driver Only Operation.

“This deal, which represents a benchmark for the industry, is exactly what we have proposed as a resolution to the Southern dispute.

“If it’s good enough for Scotland, it’s good enough for the South of England.

“The deal guarantees a guard on every new electrified train and that the conductor will retain their full competency including rules, track safety and evacuation.

“In addition, ScotRail confirm that trains operating these services will not run without a competent conductor onboard.

“The agreement has been reached after a campaign of industrial action and after intense negotiations and shows what can be achieved when management and unions get down to serious talks. That lesson should be a wake-up call to Southern Rail.”