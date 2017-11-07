ScotRail unveils interiors of new Edinburgh-Glasgow trains

Have your say

ScotRail claimed its delayed new electric trains would "significantly improve the experience of customers" as it unveiled their interiors today.

The Japanese Hitachi Class 385 trains will not now enter service on the Edinburgh-Glasgow main line until next year - months late - but no date has been announced.

ScotRail said there had been production delays at the Hitachi factory in County Durham, while equipment faults have put back completion of electrifying the route.

The trains have larger tables and a power socket between each pair of seats rather than under windows.

ScotRail said they also had more luggage storage than current trains

Wheelchair-accessible toilets will include a new "assist" facility to enable a companion access to the cubicle while maintaining privacy.

First class will have leather seats, LED lighting and more luggage storage.

The trains, up to eight carriages long, will have gangways so passengers can walk right through to look for a seat.

The current trains are self-contained sets of three or six carriages.

The trains will also run on the Edinburgh to North Berwick and Dunbar lines, and also on the Edinburgh and Glasgow to Dunblane and Alloa routes once electrification work is completed.

Other routes they will operate on include Edinburgh-Glasgow via Shotts, the Cathcart Circle in Glasgow, and Glasgow-Neilston and Lanark.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said the interiors "look great, and I know customers will agree"

“The finish of these trains will significantly improve the experience of customers travelling with us.

"Their design has resulted in bright, spacious and accessible carriages – perfect for commuters, business customers and leisure travellers alike.

Mitsuo Iwasaki, head of technical at Hitachi Rail Europe, said: “We expect customers to be really pleased with the interiors of our new trains.

"We’ve worked closely with ScotRail and various passenger groups to include their ideas into the design and the result is a visible improvement for people travelling."

ScotRail has said it won't introduce the trains until it is sure they won't affect the performance of other services on the route, which is one of Scotland's busiest.

A spokesperson said the line must first be successfully electrified and safe to use, the new trains fully tested on the line, sufficient numbers of trains built and approval from rail regulators given.