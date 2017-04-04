Six-car smash blocks both lanes of M8

A crash involving six cars blocked both lanes of the M8 in West Lothian.

The incident happened at around 3.40pm on Tuesday at junction 4a, Heartlands, near Whitburn.

Both lanes were blocked, although traffic was able to pass along the hard shoulder.

The entry slip was also closed.

A police spokesman said six cars were involved in the accident but no injuries had been reported.

