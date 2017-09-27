Six neighbourhoods affected by Edinburgh Airport landing changes

Six neighbourhoods in Edinburgh and the Lothians may be affected by a temporary change to Edinburgh Airport’s take-off and landing routes.

Flights in and out of the Capital will have to use the airport’s secondary runway as the main one undergoes essential maintenance work.

Following an inspection in August, engineers will carry out the maintenance work over three weekends; Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October from 23.15pm and 5am, Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October and Sunday 21 to Sunday 22, both during the same overnight times.

Alternative take-off and landing route will be used and the following neighbouring areas may be affected: Bonnyrigg, Loanhead, Fairmilehead, Colinton, Sighthill, South Gyle, Kirkliston and Bo’ness.

Chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, Gordon Dewar, said: “It is natural for the surface to show signs of wear and tear given the increased number of flights. We will use the secondary runway during the repair period and that means some of our local communities will experience a slight increase in the number aircraft operations.”