Spokes: ‘simple steps could have averted tram track tragedy’

Cycling campaign group Spokes has said simple safety measures could have helped prevent the death of a cyclist who fell and was hit by a minibus after one of her bike’s wheels got stuck in a tram track.

The incident happened at the junction of Princes Street and Lothian Road at around 8.30am on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.

Speaking after the incident, Spokes member David Du Feu said changes such as coloured cycle lanes and advanced traffic lights could help address many of the safety problems associated with tram tracks.

He said: “It’s impossible to look at one particular accident and say this would have been prevented but on the other hand if either of those measures as suggested had been in place it might have reduced the chances of it happening.

“As background an awful lot of these problems are to do with the layout of the tramlines which was all decided about ten to 15 years ago.

“We made a big effort at the time to try and get cyclists and pedestrians more consideration in the layout and that wasn’t done.

“From the Chris Oliver stuff there’s 190 cyclist injuries but there’s also about 70 pedestrians injured tripping on the tramlines so it just shows when the layout design was done they didn’t really think [?] about pedestrians and cyclists properly.”

Mr Du Feu said the introduction of coloured cycleways at Haymarket had helped reduced the frequency of road accidents.

“The one thing I would say on behalf of the council is that the worse blackspot by far was the one at Haymarket and they put in that coloured cycle lane and that’s far from perfect but it has reduced the number of crashes considerably,” he said.

“It’s so bright it makes people aware of the danger.

“The west end is a much more difficult place because you have got traffic pressure as you are going around a corner.

“One [possibility] is that they could have advanced traffic lights for cyclists which would give you an extra four or five seconds to cross the tramlines before the motor traffic comes and I think that would solve a lot of the problems because you won’t have the pressure of the traffic beside you and if you did get caught the traffic would have time to stop.”