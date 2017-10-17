Storm Ophelia: Fife - Edinburgh ScotRail services suspended

Have your say

Commuters face major disruption this morning after the east coast mainline to Edinburgh was temporarily closed after a train ‘hit an obstruction’ near Markinch.

Services between the capital and Glenrothes, Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverurie were all suspended by 6.10am on Tuesday morning.

The disruption was caused by a freight train reportedly striking a tree felled by the stormy overnight weather.

ScotRail said it was working to arrange replacement bus services on the affected routes.

More updates follow.

