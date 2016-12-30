Teenagers gather to remember city bypass crash victim Jordan

DOZENS of teenagers are expected to gather on Cramond Beach tonight to light lanterns in memory of Jordan Robertson.

The 19 year-old died in a road traffic collision on the city bypass when his Renault Clio collided with the road barrier last night.

The gas engineer had been on his way to meet a friend when the tragedy struck around 11.35pm - between Sheriffhall and the Dalkeith Junction.

The Scottish Ambulance Service attended but the former pupil of Leith Academy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road policing officers closed the road for six hours while they conducted inquiries.

Tonight, groups of his friends will be lighting lanterns in his memory - to remember the “handsome” and “lovely” man he was.

His best friend, Shashwat Sharma told the News: “We are all absolutely devastated.

“He was more like my brother than a friend, we were together all the time.

“I will miss him so much.”

Sergeant Andy Miller from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Sadly this collision resulted in the death of a young man and our sympathies are with his family and friends at this time.“We are still trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and I would ask any motorists who were on the city bypass at the time and witnessed what happened to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch.”