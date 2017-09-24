Time running out to save West Lothian train station

TIME is running out to contribute to the consultation on the future of Breich station in West Lothian.

Network Rail has called on final submissions by Monday, October 2.

Views are being sought from rail users, the local community and other interested parties into the potential closure of the station, with Network Rail conducting the consultation on behalf of Transport Scotland, who will make the final decision.

The unmanned West Lothian station is currently served by one train service per day in each direction, six days a week. The official passenger figure for the station in 2015-16 was 138, an average of 2.6 passengers per week.

The station lies on the Shotts route, connecting Edinburgh and Glasgow Central station. The route is currently undergoing modernisation as part of a programme of electrification. N

etwork Rail estimates that a saving of £1.4million could be made if the Scottish Government opted to close the station rather than modernise.

David Dickson, infrastructure director for the ScotRail Alliance, which includes Network Rail, said: “We have held two drop-in sessions in the local community, sent letters to residents and have advertised this consultation widely. We want to ensure that anyone with an interest in the station has the opportunity to air their views before a consultation report is submitted.”