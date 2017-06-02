Trains warning for Robbie Williams gig in Edinburgh

ROBBIE Williams fans heading to the pop star’s Murrayfield concert on Friday have been urged to leave plenty of time for their journeys.

Trains towards Edinburgh will be busier than normal with fans travelling from Glasgow urged to use alternative routes from Queen Street via Bathgate, and from Central via Shotts.

Following the end of the gig, a queueing system will be in place at Haymarket station and extra staff will be on hand to assist.

Extra carriages will be added to trains, while fans are being encouraged to head straight for the station to make sure they don’t miss the last service.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: “We all know that Robbie Williams is going to be the hottest ticket of the weekend, but don’t forget your train tickets.

“Please buy your ticket in advance – not on the day.

“After the end of the gig, please head straight to the station, as the last trains of the night will be very busy and connections are not guaranteed.”