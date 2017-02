Trespassers at Queen Street Station in Glasgow are causing disruption on all routes to and from the rail transport hub.

ScotRail bosses said journey cancellations and alterations would cause delays up until around 6.30pm on Monday.

They have advised passengers to check the status of their journey before travelling.

Information can be accessed at www.journeycheck.com/scotrail.

