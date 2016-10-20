Two cars plunge into the sea at Granton

EMERGENCY services were called to Gypsy Brae this morning after two cars plunged into the sea.

The scene following the incident. Picture Yanoosh Dee

Efforts are now under way to recover the vehicles.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded along with other emergency services to West Shore Road at around 6.55 a.m. following a report of a car within the water.

“Upon arrival it was established that two vehicles were in the water and efforts are continuing to recover them.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Police and the coastguard confirmed that no one was inside the vehicles.