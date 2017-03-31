Video: Fife town ‘made laughing stock’ by wonky road markings

An angry councillor has hit out at wonky road markings which he claims will make his town a “laughing stock”.

The meandering markings have been slammed for looking like the work of a kid on work experience.

The roadmarkings in question.

Many of the white lines at a junction between Links Street and Bute Wynd in Kirkcaldy, are squint and at an inconsistent angle.

The road had only recently been closed for several months which caused long delays in the town.

Stuart MacPhail spoke out after residents complained that they were embarrassed by the markings.

The SNP councillor said that the lines have come at a bad time as they are expecting a number of visitors to the town in the next few weeks.

Residents have lashed out about the markings.

He said: “It has to be sorted out. We as a council have a responsibility to make our town look good.

“We don’t want to be a laughing stock, which is what will happen if this is not sorted out quickly.

“The Links Market is coming to Kirkcaldy soon and it is one of the biggest street fairs in Europe.

“So this has happened at a bad time because we’re going to have a lot of visitors.”

The recently-painted junction has been described as “a disgrace” by an angry resident.

Kate Wood, 25, said: “The lines look disgraceful.

“What a disappointment this is, especially since they closed the road for a long period of time and it caused a lot of disruption.

“Work like this makes Kirkcaldy look silly. It looks like it has been done by kids on their work experience.”

Susan Knights, 41, said: “I don’t understand how they’ve managed to get it so wrong.”

A spokeswoman for Fife Council said: “People from our roads team have been sent to inspect the road. Further comment will be provided later.”