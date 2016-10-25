Village cut off by Lothian Bus route changes

LOTHIAN Buses is to stop serving the Midlothian village of Auchendinny.

The firm has made changes to its the timetable and routes of the numbers 39 and 40 services, also affecting East Lothian.

Midlothian Council will partly replace the Service 40 in Auchendinny by extending its Ring and Go taxi service to seven days per week.

Nigel Serafini, Lothian Buses, commercial director, said: “We appreciate that some customers will be disappointed that Lothian Buses will no longer serve Auchendinny, but unfortunately, the number of people making use of the service was too low to justify the operating costs associated with continuing this section of route.”

Councillor Derek Rosie, Midlothian Council travel leader, said: “The Ring and Go service already operates in Auchendinny on a Sunday and this change will see it offered on weekdays and Saturdays as well.

“It will be welcome news to those who have previously relied on the Service 40 and I am pleased that Midlothian Council has been able to support this alternative transport link.”