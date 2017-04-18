Virgin Trains will run full east coast service despite RMT strike

Virgin Trains has announced it will run a full timetable during planned industrial action by rail union RMT.

The union says its members will walk-out for 48 hours on April 28 and 29 on Virgin Trains east coast route.

However, the train operator has now confirmed they will run a normal timetable during this period.

David Horne, managing director for Virgin Trains on the east coast said Virgin Trains has managed to run a full service during the last RMT walkout in October last year.

He said: “I’m pleased to announce that we will be able to run a full timetable during the RMT strike, and would like to reassure customers that they can plan and book their journeys as normal and with confidence. The Bank Holiday weekend sees a number of exciting events on our route including the Tour de Yorkshire, so we wanted to do everything we possibly could to ensure we offer a full timetable, and continue to support communities and local economies along our network.

“The changes we have made are part of the customer-centric revolution that’s underway.”