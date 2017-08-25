Waverley paddle steamer crashes into pier with passengers on board

Have your say

The world’s last remaining sea-going paddle steamer suffered minor damage after striking a pier at Rothesay.

The Waverley was on a routine trip from Glasgow to the Isle of Bute when the incident took place around 3pm on Friday. It is not thought any passengers or crew were injured.

Waverly Excursions, which manages the steamer, has cancelled all sailings this weekend so the boat can undergo repairs.

Built in Glasgow and launched in 1946, the vessel remains popular with tourists and undertakes regular cruises along the Firth of Clyde during the summer months.

She is powered by a three-crank diagonal triple-expansion marine steam engine built by Rankin & Blackmore in Greenock.