West Lothian night bus to increase service

Local bus operator First West Lothian has announced new areas for its weekend night service linking West Lothian with Edinburgh.

From Friday 10 November, Service N1 will operate a revised route from Newbridge to offer a new night service to Kirkliston and Winchburgh, and then Broxburn to Bathgate.

Previously the service has operated between Edinburgh, Newbridge, Broxburn and Bathgate.

A revised fare structure will also be introduced offering a single fare to Winchburgh and Broxburn of £5.00, Newbridge and Kirkliston at £4.00 single and continuing with a local West Lothian fare of £4.00.

First West Lothian launched the N1 and its sister service N2 in July in response to customer feedback which highlighted the absence of public transport between Edinburgh and West Lothian after midnight at weekends.

The Friday and Saturday night services now offer customers a cheaper travel option when planning a night out in the capital.

Andrew Jarvis, Managing Director of First West Lothian, said: “We’re very pleased to be announcing these new destinations for our N1 service. Both the N1 and N2 evolved from discussions with our customers and local representatives and we’re now responding to further requests for additional stops.

“We’re grateful for the feedback we have received and we hope this change will encourage more people to use these services, which offer a much cheaper option for nights out in the capital.”

About the changes to the service

Service N1: Operates from Edinburgh Regent Road to Bathgate, via St Johns Road, Newbridge, Broxburn, Uphall, A89 to Bathgate. From 10 November Service N1 will operate a revised route from Newbridge to offer a new night service to Kirkliston and Winchburgh, and then Broxburn to Bathgate.

Service N2: Operates from Edinburgh Regent Road to Deans, via Dalry Road, Sighthill, Wilkieston, East Calder, Livingston Terminal and Carmondean.

From Edinburgh: Both services operate two journeys and depart from Edinburgh Regent Road at 0100 and 0200 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Service N1: Operates two journeys from Uphall to Edinburgh, departing 0010 and 0110 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Service N2: Operates two journeys from Livingston Terminal to Edinburgh, departing 0013 and 0113 on Fridays and Saturdays.