Win a £250 voucher to spend in Cycle Republic

Cycle Republic has recently opened its fifteenth shop in the heart of Edinburgh’s financial quarter and is celebrating by offering a £250 voucher in an easy to enter competition. *

Edinburgh is one of the most bike-friendly cities in the UK, with many residents using a bike as their preferred mode of transport, and 8.7% regularly cycling to work. This year the council plans to invest nearly 10% of its transport budget for a more cycling-friendly infrastructure.

Chris Boardman, Olympic champion and cycling legend, was present to officially open the shop and meet the queue of customers. The new shop, re located in a prime location on Morrison Street, in the heart of the city’s commercial and business district is only 5 mins from Haymarket railway station.

The shop is stocked with a premium range of bikes, parts, accessories and clothing to suit enthusiasts and city cyclists alike. The retailer’s exclusive flagship brands include the Boardman range, started by the legendary Chris Boardman and also the Basso bikes range, which is now producing some of the finest road, track and CX bikes in the world. Cycle Republic also holds a specific range of female-friendly cycling products, featuring the exclusive Pendleton & Orla Kiely bike range, plus a host of leading brands such as Haibike, Mavic, Kask, Bern, Pearl Izumi, Gore and Giordana.

Customers can also enjoy a vast range of e-bikes starting from £500 hybrid bikes to latest KTM MTB e-bikes, plus the ingenious G3 Gocycle ideal for the performance city rider; all with 0% finance options available ensuring there will be something to suit every cyclist.

Cycle Republic have partnered with Garmin by producing a specialist tech centre to enhance customer experience, hosting a new look ‘play table’ which has been redesigned for 2017. The new tech centre also features the very latest technology ‘Smartfit’ bike sizing technology providing the customer with a seamless experience in finding the correct sized bike.

The Edinburgh team will provide unrivalled bike servicing and repairs, with free courtesy bikes on hand for more extensive repairs. Cyclists in the market for a new bike can also take bikes on a test ride in as part of a free ‘try before you buy’ scheme, to help choose the best model for their ride. The brand’s reward card scheme, believed to be the first of its kind in the UK, offers excellent rider benefits including free puncture repairs and a half price annual service, plus access to offers and VIP instore events.

Commenting on the opening, Cycle Republic Managing Director Peter Kimberley says: “It is really exciting to open our first Cycle Republic shop in Scotland. Edinburgh is passionate about growing its cycling infrastructure making it a fantastic city for cycling. We are extremely pleased to have such a great location in the heart of city, allowing us to offer something different to the local cycling community.”

