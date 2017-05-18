Travel: Bay Hotel, Kinghorn, Fife

It doesn’t sound like much of a holiday when you tell colleagues you can see your destination from the office window.

But it made a nice change to enjoy a view of Edinburgh rather than being at the heart of the city when we checked into the Bay Hotel in Kinghorn.

The three-star, family-run hotel is just half an hour’s drive from the Capital on the edge of Pettycur Beach.

Checking in on a Friday afternoon, we – two adults, a six-year-old and two-year-old – were shown to our stunning ‘executive family suite’ with mezzanine bedroom and balcony.

The room was well-equipped with double beds on each of the floors, with each boasting large-screen TVs and sweeping views of Edinburgh – with the Castle and Arthur’s Seat prominent on a clear day.

We enjoyed two comfortable nights’ sleep and felt as relaxed as we would have been in our own living room.

Elsewhere, the hotel was well equipped for our needs, with a swimming pool the ideal leisure facility for the kids to let off steam.

If we had one small quibble, it would be the depth of the pool, with our son unable to plant his feet.

That aside, there was a soft-play room, arcade area and snooker tables.

We dined in the restaurant on the first night, sitting by the window to take in the Edinburgh coastline across the Forth.

A relaxed setting, we were served timely and the locally sourced offering left everyone content.

We were back in the restaurant each morning – with the cooked Bay Breakfast a truly mouthwatering and irresistible feast.

The hotel also offered the full array of cereals, fruit and yoghurt, leaving us all satisfied.

We spent our full day in Fife on a mini tour, taking full advantage of the beach on the Bay’s doorstep as well as heading into Dunfermline and the sprawling Pittencrieff Park.

We also visited Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy within short driving times, finding plenty to keep the kids entertained in each town.

As a great base for exploring Fife or for a relaxing weekend with great views, the Bay Hotel comes recommended.

To book, see www.thebayhotel.net