Tributes flood in for tragic teen who died after Newtongrange party

TRIBUTES have poured in for a teenager who is thought to have died after taking an ecstasy-type drug at a party.

Shellie Callaghan, 16, from Newtongrange, was rushed to hospital on Saturday after she fell ill at a party in her hometown.

16-year-old Shellie Callaghan. Picture: contributed

Police issued a drugs warning just hours after her death but said inquiries were at an early stage.

Last night, a vigil was held for the youngster in Newtongrange Park, Midlothian.

Groups of youngsters lit candles in memory of Shellie in the local church hall, and stood in silence while they recalled the happy times they had spent with her

The 16-year-old has been described by her friends on social media as a “beautiful” and “popular” girl.

Many have been using the hashtage #smileforshellie to pay tribute on Twitter.

Tasha Moffat tweeted: “No one deserves this no matter what anyone says.

“Fly high beautiful.

“Thoughts are with her close friends and family #smileforshellie”

Thea McDonald wrote: “Absolutely lost for words.

“You were an absolute gem, you made us all laugh so much and I will never laugh that much again. #smileforshellie”

Her Facebook page has also been flooded with heartfelt messages.

Dozens of friends posted love hearts under Shellie’s previous profile photographs on the social media site.

One friend wrote: “The memories I have with you will never be replaced.

“I know you’re there for me you always were, now you’re just listening silently.

“RIP my angel.”

Another said: “You were the best person to talk to when anyone was feeling low.

“I hope u rest in paradise, miss you lots.”

It is understood Shellie had been at a house party with her friends when she fell ill.

Just hours after her death, police said they were investigating one line of inquiry that suggested she may have had access to ecstasy-type tablets.

They issued a warning for anyone who has taken the tablets, known as red bugatti veyron and purple ninja turtle, to seek “immediate attention”.

In a statement, the force said: “Police Scotland’s message is clear.

“There is no safe illegal drug and no safe way to take illegal drugs.”

Yesterday, police said Shellie’s devastated family had asked for privacy while they came to terms with their “tragic loss”.

Chief Inspector Matt Paden said: “As inquiries continue into the full circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Shellie Callaghan, dedicated officers from the inquiry team are providing support to her family.

“Officers will also be continuing high visibility patrols over the weekend and the days ahead to provide support and advice to members of the public and the local community.

“Anyone with information or concerns can speak to a local officer, call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

