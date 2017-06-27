Tributes paid to 5-year-old named as latest Grenfell victim

The family of a five-year-old killed in the Grenfell Tower blaze have said they will forever miss their “kind, energetic, generous little boy”.

Isaac Paulos, who lived with his family on the 18th floor, was found on the 13th, Westminster Coroner’s Court was told as the inquest into his death formally opened on Monday.

The boy, who vanished in the dense fumes as his family attempted to escape the blaze, choked to death on fumes from the fire.

He is believed to be one of the youngest victims of the deadly blaze, which claimed at least 79 lives.

In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, his family said: “Isaac our beloved son was taken from us when he was only five years old.

“We will all miss our kind, energetic, generous little boy.

“He was such a good boy who was loved by his friends and family.

“We will miss him forever, but we know God is looking after him now and that he is safe in heaven.”

The family asked for their privacy to be respected while they grieve.