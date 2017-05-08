Tributes paid to city musician who died after bridge fall

A MUSICIAN who composed the soundtrack for last year’s Pride March in the Capital has died after falling 50ft from a bridge.

Cheyne Halliday, 23, was on holiday in Valletta, Malta, when he fell from the ancient structure and suffered a serious head injury.

After he was put into a medically-induced coma, his friends and family were hopeful he would make a recovery and a fund was organised to pay for specialist treatment – but on Friday his life support machine was switched off.

Cheyne, who was the frontman and vocalist of indie band Metro Mafia, composed, produced and sang the soundtrack on the Pride is Home video, which was shown at last year’s march.

Fellow bandmates with Metro Mafia, who perform regularly at La Belle Angele, have been left distraught.

Guitarist Harry Noble wrote on Facebook: “This isn’t something I find easy to write. Nor will it ever truly sink in.

“Cheyne, as many people know, is one of my best friends.

“He was unfairly taken from us due to a horrible accident in Malta; after falling from a height of 15m he suffered excruciating injuries and neurological problems too.

“Although this is terrible, I would never want a person like Cheyne to be remembered this way, he had achieved so much. He was the nicest guy I’ve ever met, humble, intelligent, hard-working and incredibly funny.

“He would make do from any circumstance and always see the silver lining.

“Nothing can put into words how much of an inspiration and amazing person Cheyne is.”

A police investigation is under way in Malta into the tragedy, however the exact circumstances of his death remain unknown.

Harry said: “Cheyne was an incredible solo performer, guitarist and singer. He performed in countless charity gigs – in Edinburgh, in Scotland and all over the world.

“No-one will be able to replace Cheyne and there will never be another.”

Cheyne was originally born in Ireland, but it is understood he lived in the Capital until his death.

Brett Herriot, chair of Pride Edinburgh also paid tribute to the “talented” musician.

He said: “We are all in shock and are devastated. It’s with great sadness that Pride Edinburgh lost a valued and active member of the community.

“Cheyne was known for composing, producing and singing the song in the Pride is Home video and performing on our main stage last year.

“He was a large part of the event. Although he isn’t with us anymore, his spirit and music will live on.”